First new home completed in Paradise since Camp Fire

PARADISE (CNN NEWSOURCE) – Paradise issued its first certificate of occupancy for a rebuilt home Monday.

It comes eight months after the Camp Fire devastated 90-percent of the community and displaced nearly all of its residents.

The Sinclaire’s are celebrating a milestone with significance extending beyond their family.

Moving into a new chapter for the town of Paradise, Victoria and Travis Sinclaire’s home among the nearly 19,000 structures destroyed in the Camp Fire.

Now pioneering a fresh start, a new beginning — Their home in mint condition.

The first completed rebuild for the Town of Paradise.

“I am sleeping on the floor, I don’t care, I am coming home today,” Victoria said.

After eight long months that felt like an unstable rollercoaster towards eternity.

“It’s been trying. Something like this will either make or break a marriage. And for us we made it,” Victoria said.

One home to the next thrown into unforgiving uncertainty.

“I wondered what I would be coming back to- and you’d be foolish not to consider it,” Victoria said.

But for the Sinclaire’s home goes well beyond a house.

“When I was on my rubble it still felt at home and there was a piece of my heart that said it’s going to be OK,” Victoria said.

The family’s furniture is set to be delivered Tuesday.

Victoria said she hopes her friends and former neighbors to come back as well.