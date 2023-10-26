(KRON) — The first significant snowfall of the fall dusted the mountains above Lake Tahoe on Wednesday with one inch at the base, and four inches on Palisades Tahoe ski resort’s upper mountain.

“Old man winter is back in town!” said Patrick Lacey of Palisades Tahoe.

The early season snowfall was a welcome sight for ski bunnies and snowboarders looking forward to the upcoming winter season.

A photographer at Palisades Tahoe shot photographs of the snowy landscape below:

(Photo by Blake Kessler Media)

(Photo by Blake Kessler Media)

(Photo by Blake Kessler Media)

(Photo by Blake Kessler Media)

(Photo by Blake Kessler Media)

(Photo by Blake Kessler Media)

(Photo by Blake Kessler Media)

Palisades Tahoe spokesperson Bryan Allegretto wrote, “Behind the cold front, we have cold air in place over the West, with below-average temperatures expected through Sunday. Highs into the 40s at the base and 30s up top. By the end of next week, around the 3rd of November, and beyond, the long-range models continue to show a large trough and low pressure setting up in the northeast Pacific and directing the jet stream and storms into the Pacific NW. The storms would be warmer in this pattern so likely more rain than snow. We’ll be watching this period closely over the next week.”