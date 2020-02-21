2 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Northern California, bringing US total to 34

SACRAMENTO (KRON) – Public health officials on Friday confirmed two new cases of coronavirus in California – one in Sacramento County and one in Humboldt County.

Sacramento County officials said the person had recently traveled from China and returned to the U.S. on Feb. 2.

That person has remained self-quarantined after displaying “mild symptoms,” according to officials.

In Humboldt County, officials said the one confirmed case of coronavirus is a Humbolt County resident. A person who had close contact with the patient is exhibiting symptoms and is also being tested, according to officials.

Officials said close contacts of the two patients in Humboldt County will also be quarantined at home and monitored for symptoms.

Health officials said the public’s risk of exposure is “extremely low.”

This brings the total number of cases in California to 15, with 34 people total testing positive for coronavirus in the United States, according to an announcement made by the CDC on Friday.

The CDC said this includes 21 cases among repatriated individuals.

