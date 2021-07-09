First West Nile death reported in California

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KRON) – A person in San Luis Obispo County is the first Californian to die in 2021 from West Nile virus, according to the California Department of Public Health.

Health officials say humans and animals get the virus from infected mosquitoes.

The virus has been found in 45 dead birds across six counties and 177 mosquito samples in 13 counties, as of July 9.

Contra Costa Mosquito and Vector Control District reported on July 2 that a group of mosquitos in the area had tested positive.

The Marin/Sonoma Mosquito Vector Control also reported on July 6 that a dead crow in Santa Rosa had tested positive.

There is an increased risk of the virus being transmitted as the temperatures continue to rise.

According to health officials, the risk of having a serious illness is low to most people, but less than 1-percent can contract a serious neurologic illness.

Those with a high chance of getting the virus include people 50 years and older, or who have diabetes or hypertension.

“West Nile virus activity in the state is increasing, so I urge Californians to take every possible precaution to protect against mosquito bites,” said Dr. Tomás J. Aragón, Director of the California Department of Public Health and State Public Health Officer.

People are advised to protect themselves against mosquito bites by: