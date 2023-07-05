Syringes hang stuck in a tree at a homeless encampment on March 13, 2022. (Photo by John Moore / Getty Images)

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — A woman in Santa Cruz died from overdosing on a newly-emerging street drug known as the “zombie drug,” according to health officials.

The County of Santa Cruz Medical Examiner-Coroner confirmed the county’s first overdose death from xylazine, also called “tranq,” on Wednesday. The victim, a 35-year-old woman, was found unresponsive in Santa Cruz and died in early June.

She later tested positive for drugs including xylazine and fentanyl through a postmortem toxicology examination. County health officials did not release the woman’s name.

Xylazine is a veterinary tranquilizer that is not approved by the FDA for humans. It was originally developed to be used for tranquilizing large livestock animals, such as cattle, according to the DEA.

The “zombie drug” has been increasingly detected in drug supplies across the San Francisco Bay Area, leading to deadly overdoses and serious wounds. Xylazine can cause wounds and infections that lead to amputations.

Xylazine is added to fentanyl by drug dealers to extend the opioid’s euphoric effects, often without the user’s knowledge, health officials said.

“This tragic event is an important alert to the community that xylazine is confirmed to be

present in drugs in Santa Cruz County,” said Dr. David Ghilarducci, County of Santa Cruz EMS

Medical Director. “Fentanyl, alone, is extraordinarily dangerous and is devastating communities

across the country. The addition a xylazine compounds the risk of street drugs.”

Reports from the federal Drug Enforcement Administration indicate that xylazine is often mixed

with opioids, like fentanyl and heroin. Xylazine can slow down the nervous system and make breathing and heart rate slower.

“The safest approach is to avoid using street drugs if possible,” Ghilarducci said.

U.S. Representative Josh Harder wrote, “This Zombie Drug is terrifying. Xylazine was created to sedate 1,000-pound horses, and now it’s being shot up on our streets. It doesn’t take much of this drug to put someone into a coma. Xylazine is highly addictive and can deteriorate flesh at the injection site leading to amputation.”

Earlier this year, tranq mixed with fentanyl caused the deaths of four San Francisco residents. San Francisco public health officials were already struggling with a fentanyl overdose crisis when tranq emerged in 2023.

“With all the synthetic drugs out there, and the way they’re being mixed together, you never know what you’re actually buying,” warned DEA Intelligence Analyst Maura Gaffney.

Xylazine can be smoked, snorted, or injected.

Testing for detecting Xylazine is not yet available in some emergency rooms. The Santa Cruz County Public Health Department is alerting local doctors to its increasing prevalence in the county’s illicit drug supply.