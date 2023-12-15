(KRON) — There is no doubt California is home to many unique and delicious restaurants, but there are a few popular fast-food joints you just won’t find unless you cross state lines. Below are five popular fast food restaurants you’ll have to leave the Golden State to try and how far you’ll have to road trip to give them a taste.

WHATABURGER

Headquarters: San Antonio, TX

Locations: 1,000+

On the menu you’ll find the signature Whataburger that comes with a 5-inch beef patty, 1 tomato, lettuce, pickles, diced onions and mustard.

Whataburger is located in 15 states, but not California. Out of its approximately 1,000 locations, 733 are in Texas. Earlier this year, the company announced it would open a Las Vegas restaurant on the Strip, although the Whataburger website still shows that location as “temporarily closed.” The next closest location to San Francisco listed on the company’s website is in Surprise, Arizona, which is about 750 miles or 13 hours away.

A quick Google search reveals that Whataburger is often pitted against one of California’s most popular fast-food chains, In-N-Out Burger, with many debating which is the better burger. Both brands have earned a cult-like following among their respective die-hard fans.

CULVER’S

Headquarters: Prairie du Sac, WI

Locations: 800+

Culver’s is a fast-food burger chain operating primarily in the Midwest. Among its signature menu items are ButterBurgers and Frozen Custard.



Culver’s is currently available in 26 states, but not California. The closest location to San Francisco is about 580 miles, or 9 hours away, in Bullhead City, AZ.

According to the Culver’s website, California is listed as a “Future Market” currently not available for franchising.

BOJANGLES

Headquarters: Charlotte, North Carolina

Locations: 800+

Bojangles is a fried chicken fast-food restaurant. Among its signature menu items is its Cajun-seasoned fried chicken.

Bojangles operates in 17 states, with the majority of its restaurants located in North Carolina. The closest location to San Francisco is in Euless, Texas, about 1,700 miles or 25 hours away.

According to its website, California is listed as an available market for a potential franchisee looking to open a Bojangles.

ZAXBY’S

Headquarters: Athens, GA

Locations: 900+

Zaxby’s is a fast-food restaurant offering signature “mealz,” including chicken sandwiches, chicken wings and its chicken “Fingerz” on the menu. The chain is also known for its secret sauce known as “Zax Sauce” which, according to its website, no single person knows the entire recipe for.

Zaxby’s is located mainly in the southern U.S., with a majority of its locations in Georgia. The closest location to San Francisco is in Cedar City, Utah, which is about 740 miles or a little over 11 hours away.

WHITE CASTLE

Headquarters: Columbus, OH

Locations: 300+

White Castle is known for its miniature square hamburgers known as “sliders” on the menu. According to the company, the first location opened more than 100 years ago in 1921. The chain was the topic of the 2004 film “Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle.”

There are no White Castle locations in California, with the closest being White Castle Las Vegas. Here in California, you can get a White Castle slider at many local California grocery stores in the frozen food section.