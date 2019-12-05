Flames engulf vacant Southern California roller rink

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY (KTLA) – Firefighters battled a blaze aggressively burning at a vacant commercial structure in San Bernardino early Thursday.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department first tweeted about the fire in the 2100 block of Lugo Avenue just before 7 a.m. The building formerly housed the Stardust Roller Rink, fire Chief Dan Munsey said.

Massive flames shot up from the top of the structure as heavy smoke rose over the area, video from the scene shows.

Nine fire engines and three trucks have been deployed, according to the Fire Department.

The San Bernardino City Unified School District has asked schools affected by smoke from the fire to shelter in place and keep windows and doors closed until the smoke dissipates.

Schools experiencing drift smoke from Lugo Fire are asked to shelter-in-place, keeping windows and doors closed until the smoke dissipates. #ReadySBCUSD PCO: @564FIREPhoto. @SBCountyFire pic.twitter.com/wHn09cKFSv — SBCUSD OES (@SBCUSD_OES) December 5, 2019