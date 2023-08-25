(KRON) — A civilian aircraft violated a Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) Friday morning near Lake Tahoe, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said in a press release. The flight restriction was implemented since President Joe Biden is currently vacationing in the area.

In response to the violation, two NORAD F-16 fighter aircraft and a U.S. Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin were deployed. Flares were fired in the air to gain the attention of the civilian pilot.

The flares burned out quickly, and there was no danger to people on the ground after the flares were fired, officials said.

The civilian aircraft violated the TFR at around 7:50 a.m., and NORAD aircraft escorted it out of the area. Officials did not release any further information about the civilian aircraft or its pilot.

Biden has spent the past week in Tahoe. He is expected to leave sometime this weekend.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.