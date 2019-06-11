Flex Alert issued across California to conserve energy

As a heat wave moves through California, many households have turned to blasting their air conditioning and using fans.

This has led to the California Independent System Operator Corporation issuing a statewide Flex Alert.

The Flex Alert calls for voluntary conservation of electricity from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

The ISO asks consumers to avoid using power in the afternoon hours by following these tips:

Set thermostat at 78° or higher and turn off, if away

Cool with fans and draw drapes

Turn off unnecessary lights and appliances

Use major appliances in morning or late evening

Learn more: http://www.flexalert.org (Available in Spanish and Vietnamese)

