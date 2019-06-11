Live Now
KRON ON IS STREAMING LOCAL NEWS

Flex Alert issued across California to conserve energy

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:

As a heat wave moves through California, many households have turned to blasting their air conditioning and using fans.

This has led to the California Independent System Operator Corporation issuing a statewide Flex Alert. 

The Flex Alert calls for voluntary conservation of electricity from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesday. 

The ISO asks consumers to avoid using power in the afternoon hours by following these tips:

  • Set thermostat at 78° or higher and turn off, if away
  • Cool with fans and draw drapes
  • Turn off unnecessary lights and appliances
  • Use major appliances in morning or late evening

Learn more: http://www.flexalert.org  (Available in Spanish and Vietnamese)

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area’s Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Top Stories