Former coach of NBA player found dead had grown concerned

Jul 08, 2018

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A former coach and family friend of onetime Sacramento Kings and UCLA basketball player Tyler Honeycutt says he had grown increasingly concerned about the young man before he was found dead following a standoff with Los Angeles police.

Bort Escoto, who coached Honeycutt in high school, told the Los Angeles Times that Honeycutt's mother called him early Saturday to say her son had killed himself.

Escoto tells the Los Angeles Daily News that Honeycutt has "been going through some things."

He says he had planned on going to Honeycutt's home Friday but that the young man's mother called him to say her son had a gun and "was talking crazy."

Los Angeles police say they found Honeycutt dead in his home after a standoff in which both sides exchanged gunfire.

