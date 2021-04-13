‘Prime suspect’ arrested in 1996 disappearance of Kristin Smart

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Authorities on Tuesday announced they have arrested the “prime suspect” in the 25-year-old disappearance of Cal Poly San Luis Obispo student Kristin Smart.

Paul Flores, 44, was taken into custody in the Los Angeles area. His father, Ruben Flores, 80, was arrested as an accessory at his Arroyo Grande home, where sheriff’s investigators conducted another search.

Defense attorney Robert Sanger confirmed that Paul Flores was arrested in the Smart case, though no details were immediately available on the charges he faces. His father was booked on suspicion of accessory after a felony, according to jail records.

San Luis Obispo County sheriff’s officials are holding a press conference at 2 p.m. to discuss “major developments in the investigation.”

Smart, a 19-year-old from Stockton who was a freshman student at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, was last seen May 25, 1996 while returning to her dorm after an off-campus party.

Smart was legally declared dead in 2002, but her remains have yet to be found.

Last month, San Luis Obispo County officials served a search warrant at the home of Ruben Flores.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.