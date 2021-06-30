Former Fresno correctional officer sentenced for sexual relationship with inmate

FRESNO COUNTY, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A former correctional officer at the Fresno County Jail has been sentenced for a sexual relationship she had with an inmate while on the job.

A judge sentenced 27-year-old Tina Gonzalez on Tuesday in a Fresno County Courtroom to two years of formal probation and 210 days in jail.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says staff members had received a tip in December 2019 that a male inmate had a cellphone and was possibly involved in a sexual relationship with Gonzalez.

Following a search of the inmate’s cell, investigators reported finding the cellphone and more evidence supporting the allegations made against Gonzalez.

The Sheriff’s Office says Gonzalez began working as a correctional officer in September 2016 and resigned following an interview with detectives in December 2019.