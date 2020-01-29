Former pilot, aircraft investigator addresses helicopter crash that killed nine

SAN JOSE (KRON) — As federal investigators release new information and pictures from the site where a helicopter carrying nine people crashed in Calabasas over the weekend, local aviation experts are offering their thoughts on the incident.

A former aircraft accident investigator believes pilot pressure may have played a role.

“He was the pilot in command and when the pilot in command makes decisions like this, you wonder why,” said former pilot and aircraft accident investigator Dick Deeds told KRON4.

Deeds says he’s watching the investigation into the helicopter crash that killed nine people Sunday, closely.

“If he knew there was some fog there, he should’ve gone IFR to begin with and got on top,” he said.

Deeds says heavy fog can be disorienting, but the pilot, Ara Zobayan, was seasoned and trained to fly under poor weather conditions.

According to the NTSB he had 8,200 hours of flight time as of last July.

He had an iPad on board that investigators are looking into and on Tuesday, the NTSB duplicated part of the flight path he had taken with drones.

Choppers maintenance history, foggy weather and the pilot’s background are all being looked into.

“We can’t make any assumptions about what someone is thinking, so our investigation is strictly focusing on the facts and those facts will lead us to an analysis,” a spokesperson with the NTSB said.

Deeds is confident the NTSB will determine a cause and from his view — pilot pressure may have played a role.

“Not only was he an instructor, but he was an instrument pilot. Why he was ever in that weather, is a judgment thing,” Deeds said.

