Former Sacramento Kings Arena to become pop-up hospital site

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) – Governor Gavin Newsom is expecting California’s surge of coronavirus patients to come by mid-May.

He’s giving his daily update Monday inside Sleep Train Arena.

“As you can see behind me quite literally is being brought into a condition where we can start accepting patients,” Newsom said.

The former home of the Sacramento Kings will serve as one of several pop-up hospital sites state-wide.

The old NBA stadium will provide 400 beds and will be ready for coronavirus patients April 20.

“Specifically for patients that are being discharged from Emergency Departments or are going directly here for mild to moderate symptoms,” Newsom said.

“It’s bigger than basketball, and if we can use our platform to impact the world in a positive way then that’s what we need to do,” Vivek Ranadive, Sacramento Kings Owner, said.

The governor says California’s state-wide stay at home order has helped slow the spread of the virus, buying time for the state to get supplies, secure space and bulk up staffing ahead of the anticipated patient surge.

Newsom said California’s “healthcorps” to help operate pop up sites has more than 81,000 applicants as of Monday.

“You by definition are bending the curve, which allows us the days and weeks to do exactly what you see being done right behind me,” Newsom said.

With serious hospitalizations rates lower and supply flow up in California compared to some other states, Newsom decided to loan 500 ventilators to states in need, including New York.

“The moral and ethical responsibility, that’s why we found it most appropriate to send those,” Newsom said.

Newsom confident the loaned supplies will be there by the time California needs them most.

