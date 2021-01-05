Former San Diego mayor considers running for governor

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer kicked off the new year by launching a committee to consider running for governor.

This comes as a recall effort for Governor Newsom is underway.

Kevin Faulconer this week officially launched a committee to begin raising money and exploring a possible run for governor.

“California needs new leadership at the top,” Faulconer said.

Faulconer is a Republican and recently finished his term as mayor of San Diego.

“When we see the conflicting regulations that have come out of Sacramento, when we see continued issues all across California — skyrocketing homelessness; public schools are still not open safely, yet private schools are operating; 500,000 Californians can’t get their unemployment checks — we need new leadership,” he continued. “We need to bring Californians together.”

The committee launch comes as a recall effort against Gov. Gavin Newsom gains momentum and money.

Organizers said they’ve gathered a million signatures so far. Supporters say they have more than a million certified signatures by March 17 in order for the proposal to get on the ballot.

Faulconer recently signed the petition, while his committee eyes a potential run sooner than 2022 if voters approve the recall.

“It’s not a partisan issue,” Faulconer said. “This is Democrats, Republicans and Independents who believe our state is not on the right track.”

Faulconer added, either way, he may throw his hat in the ring.

When asked if he would consider putting his name in, this is how Faulconer responded.

“Yes is the answer, whether it’s a recall or 2022. Those are the steps we’re taking right now again to organize, to harness energy and momentum,” he said.

The former mayor didn’t give a specific timeline on when he might make his decision to run, but he said possible next steps could come very soon.