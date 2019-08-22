Free Fishing Day in California is Aug. 31

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Get the bait ready!

Free Fishing Day is Aug. 31 in California.

According to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, this is the only day left in the year you can fish without a sport fishing license.

The other free fishing day was held on July 6 this year.

All fishing regulations, such as bag and size limits, gear restrictions, report card requirements, fishing hours and stream closures remain in effect.

Officials said anglers who also plan on fishing for steelhead, sturgeon, or salmon in the Smith and Klamath-Trinity River Systems must have the appropriate report card.

You can check out an interactive map of fishing locations by clicking here.

Happy fishing!

