Fresh powder blankets Sierras after snowstorms

TAHOE (KRON) – The first day of Winter may not be until Dec. 22, but the Sierras are looking like a Winter Wonderland after the snowstorms this week.

Snow has continued to come down this weekend up in the mountains.

Squaw Valley and Alpine Meadows officials say about nine inches of snow fell overnight on the upper mountain and two to three at the base.

According to officials, this storm is warmer and wetter than the one that hit before Thanksgiving.

This means heavy, saturated snow was produced making perfect conditions for the early ski season.

There are five chairlifts and one surface lift open at Squaw and one chair lift open at Alpine.

Snow is still expected to fall through the day bringing even more fresh powder.

If you’re planning to head up the mountain, be sure to take it slow and bring chains.