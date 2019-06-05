Fresno City Council members meet with Ocasio-Cortez about Grizzlies controversy

Two members of the Fresno City Council met with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez less than two weeks after the Memorial Day controversy with the Fresno Grizzlies. And yes, they gave her some Grizzlies memorabilia.

Council members Esmeralda Soria and Miguel Arias met with Ocasio-Cortez during their trip to Washington DC and apologized for the controversy in which she was pictured as an “enemy of the state” with former Cuban leader Fidel Castro and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un.

Soria and Arias called the video an “honest mistake.”

They said Wednesday that the congresswoman was gracious with her time and expressed her support for the Grizzlies organization and the city of Fresno itself.

Soria and Arias invited Ocasio-Cortez to join other national leaders in visiting Fresno to hear directly from residents about the need for clean water, healthcare, and jobs.The purpose of the trip to DC was to meet with members of Congress to discuss the need for the passage of Dream Act (DACA) and the lack of clean drinking water in some Valley communities, the councilmembers said.

Soria and Arias also had the opportunity to meet with Congressional Appropriations Committee members regarding funding priorities for the city of Fresno.

Valley Rep. TJ Cox helped arrange the meetings.

