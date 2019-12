FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno dog was finally adopted after spending more than half of its life in a local animal shelter.

The dog was in the shelter for more than 2,000 days, and he found his forever home last weekend.

Senior shelter resident dog, Seamus, was finally adopted from the Fresno Bully Rescue.

Seamus is 9 year old but a pupper at heart.

He’s going home just in time for Christmas.