Fresno Grizzlies apologize for Memorial Day tribute video

The San Francisco Giants’ former farm club is apologizing to Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for a video that aired at its stadium.
The Fresno Grizzlies, who are now the affiliate of the Washington Nationals, aired a Memorial Day tribute video between two games of a doubleheader on Monday.
During the video, the voice of former President Ronald Reagan mentioned “enemies of freedom.”
The video then showed an image of Ocasio-Cortez along with North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un and the late Cuban President Fidel Castro.
It’s believed the video in question was originally posted last week on YouTube.
The team’s president admits the club did not watch the video in its entirety first before it was shown to fans.
“The Grizzlies, we are very sorry for the video that played tonight, it was an oversight on our side from a staff member that is remorseful, and we are very sorry to our fans and this community and to Ms. Ocasio Cortez as well because what was seen tonight is not the views of the organization and would not be played under normal circumstances, so this was an oversight, and we are truly sorry for it,” Derek Franks said.
Ocasio-Cortez has not commented on the video and the apology.
Notable alumni of the Fresno Grizzlies, include Madison Bumgarner, Buster Posey, and Brandon Belt.
