People out of state can visit California theme parks under one condition

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – California theme parks are now allowed to welcome out-of-state visitors, as long as they’re fully vaccinated.

The new guidelines in Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy state that fully vaccinated out-of-state visitors can attend activities or events that were currently limited to California residents only.

“Yes, the addendum to the Blueprint grid permits fully vaccinated people from out of state to participate in activities restricted to in-state visitors. This includes theme parks.” according to California Department of Public Health officials.

This means that California theme parks may adjust their policies for out-of-state visitors when they feel ready.

The California Attractions and Parks Association released a statement that said “individual parks may update their own responsible reopening plans in accordance with state and local public health regulations.”

Sea World San Diego was the first in California to change its policy to only allow fully vaccinated people from out-of-state.

The park previously offered an option that allowed out-of-state visitors to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of their park visit.

Update: Sea World San Diego has updated the notice on their website and removed the part about “or a negative COVID-19 test” to make their policy mirror the addendum (which did not mention testing).



Old vs new: pic.twitter.com/l8fXJcHzox — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) April 21, 2021

You may be wondering when your out-of-state friends can visit Disneyland with you.

According to a spokesperson, Disney’s policy remains unchanged as of right now.