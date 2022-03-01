SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The state average cost of a gallon of gasoline reached an all-time high on Tuesday.

AAA says the average cost of a gallon of regular-grade is $4.83. The crisis in Ukraine is making matters worse.

Drivers say there is not much they can do if they have to hit the road.

“I have to drive. I have to use gas,” Andrew Ochoa said.

Consumers are essentially forced to bend at the will of the oil markets with crude oil exceeding $100 a barrel throughout the day.

The International Energy Agency’s 31 member countries have agreed to release 60 million barrels of oil from their strategic reserves.

A message to oil markets that supplies won’t fall short after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

A conflict contributing to the high cost of gas comes at a bad time when AAA says more of us are back behind the wheel.

“We do anticipate more people getting back out there on the road for 2022, especially now that more restrictions are being lifted, and mask mandates are going away and more people are getting vaccinated. There’s that growing optimism that more people are going to be traveling,” Aldo Vazquez, with AAA, said.

AAA says the average cost of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline in all nine Bay Area counties, ranges from the state average of $4.83 to $4.98.

With Napa, San Mateo, San Francisco, Sonoma and Marin nearing $5 a gallon. Still, don’t be surprised to see the price exceeding $5 wherever you go.

“I feel like you should fill up half a tank all the time because it helps you out just in case anything happens,” Tacari George said.

“Just try not to drive as fast. Cutback and save some gas. But other than that, it’s like, there’s nothing much you can do,” Aujii Butler said.

AAA suggests keeping your car maintained. The more efficiently it runs the less energy it will use.