(KRON) — It is no secret California Gov. Gavin Newsom is in support of the right for women to receive abortions. Newsom took his stance a step further and launched billboards in seven of the most restrictive anti-abortion states in the United States, the governor announced Thursday on Twitter.

He added that California will “defend your right to make decisions about your own health,” speaking to any woman from any of those more restrictive states seeking an abortion. In a Twitter thread, Newsom individually called out the governors of Texas, Indiana, Mississippi, Ohio, South Carolina, South Dakota and Oklahoma — states he calls the most anti-abortion.

Newsom tagged all of those governors on Twitter: Greg Abbott (R-TX), Eric Holcomb (R-IN), Tate Reeves (R-MS), Mike Dewine (R-OH), Henry McMaster (R-SC), Kristi Noem (R-SD) and Kevin Stitt (R-OK). Six of those pro-abortion rights billboards will be up on Thursday, and one will go up in Oklahoma later.

An image gallery of every one of those billboards can be viewed below.

(Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Twitter)

Back in June, the US Supreme Court overturned the historical Roe v. Wade ruling from 1973. Newsom took to Twitter the day it was announced, “Our daughters, sisters, mothers, and grandmothers will not be silenced. The world is about to hear their fury. California will not sit back. We are going to fight like hell.”

Newsom calls out Abbott, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

Newsom calling out of other governors did not stop on the topic of abortion. He called out Abbott and DeSantis saying what their states are doing to migrants is “cruel.” Newsom said he is “horrified” at images of migrants being shipped on buses and planes across the country and state lines.

Newsom tweeted he sent a formal letter to the United States Department of Justice, pushing for them to investigate. He wants the DOJ to investigate whether those migrants were targeted based on their national origin, which he says would be in violation of their right to equal protection under the law.

He wrote in the letter the goal is focused on “protecting human rights.”