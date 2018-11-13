California

Gavin Newsom meets with Jerry Brown for first time since election

Posted: Nov 13, 2018

SACRAMENTO (AP) - California's incoming governor says his transition started with a "reality check" as the state contends with a mass shooting and two deadly wildfires.

Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom appeared Tuesday alongside outgoing Gov. Jerry Brown for the first time since he was elected California's 40th governor.

Newsom says he's focused for now on staffing his administration. The governor appoints hundreds of people who serve at top levels of state agencies and departments.  He and Brown did not offer details of their discussions.

He announced last week that he'd picked former Hillary Clinton aide Ann O'Leary to be his chief of staff and Ana Matosantos, a former chief of finance, to be his cabinet secretary.

