Gavin Newsom meets with Jerry Brown for first time since election

Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom speaks during election night event on November 6, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Newsom defeated Republican Gubernatorial candidate John Cox. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

SACRAMENTO (AP) - California's incoming governor says his transition started with a "reality check" as the state contends with a mass shooting and two deadly wildfires.

Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom appeared Tuesday alongside outgoing Gov. Jerry Brown for the first time since he was elected California's 40th governor.

Newsom says he's focused for now on staffing his administration. The governor appoints hundreds of people who serve at top levels of state agencies and departments. He and Brown did not offer details of their discussions.

He announced last week that he'd picked former Hillary Clinton aide Ann O'Leary to be his chief of staff and Ana Matosantos, a former chief of finance, to be his cabinet secretary.

