Gender identity explanation handouts pulled from middle school classroom

DENAIR (KTXL/CNN) – A California school district is stopping a science teacher from handing out a “Gender Unicorn” sheet explaining sexual preferences.

“I’ve talked to a lot of parents and a lot of grandparents and I know a lot of them have called the school and complained about it,” said grandmother Tammy Stout.

The controversy at Denair Middle School surrounds the “Gender Unicorn.”

The graphic, which can be found on the website for trans-student educational resources – is meant to educate people about gender identity.

It was distributed by a science teacher to roughly 50 students this week, on the first day of school.

“It was not an assignment kids were not asked to fill it out. He really was using it as a reference point,” said superintendent Terry Metzger.

Metzger is the superintendent for the Denair Unified School District.

Metzger says the 7th and 8th grade science teacher handed out the copies of the infographic to help explain why he doesn’t use the pronoun Mister, instead of using Mx, pronounced “mixed,” a title which doesn’t imply a gender.

Metzger says the school’s principal happened to be in the class at the time and told the teacher to stop handing out copies of the gender unicorn.

“It was probably was not appropriate just in the way that the handout looked and it looked like it needed to be filled out and so it was just probably the wrong tool,” said Metzger.

“It is a touchy subject and of course it’s going to be when it comes to youth,” said Katalina Zombrano, gender spectrum coordinator.

Zombrano is the gender spectrum coordinator for the Central Valley Pride Center.

Zombrano says she uses the gender unicorn graph for educational purposes for her job, adding that while she says the point is not to pry at someone’s sexuality, she does feel that a breakdown in communication is the real culprit in the case at Denair Middle School.

“There is going to be a lot of people who just don’t get it, we understand that we respect that, but maybe a little more planning next time, a little bit more finesse,” said Zombrano.

The superintendent declined to say whether the teacher faced disciplinary action.

Latest News Headlines: