Get ready: REAL ID enforcement starts in one year

SACRAMENTO (KRON) – Exactly one year from today, you will need a REAL ID to fly within the United States or enter secure federal facilities and military bases.

The DMV is reminding you that starting Oct. 1, 2020, Californians will need a REAL ID driver license or identification card or other federally-approved document to pass through security checkpoints.

What’s the difference between a REAL ID and a regular driver license or ID card?

A gold bear and star indicates your California driver license or ID card is REAL ID-compliant.

If you still haven’t applied for yours yet, remember you must visit a DMV office and bring the following:

ONE proof of Identity – Original or Certified (Valid passport, birth certificate, etc.)

ONE proof of Social Security number (Social Security card or W-2 form showing entire number)

TWO different proofs of California Residency showing street address; paper documents required (Utility or cell phone bill, bank statement, mortgage bill, etc.)

>> Click here to view a complete list of acceptable application documents.

Keep in mind that if you have one of the following, you may NOT need a REAL ID to fly or enter secure federal buildings:

Valid US passport

Military ID

Global Entry Card

Other federally-approved document

Remember that a REAL ID does NOT replace a passport for travel outside the United States.

The DMV encourages you to wait until your driver license or ID card is up for renewal, then to simultaneously apply for a REAL ID.

If your card expires after the Oct. 2020 enforcement date, apply as soon as possible.

According to a survey conducted by market research firm Longwoods International, 72% of Americans either do not have a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or are unsure if they do.

The study also found that more than half of Americans (57%) said they did not know about the upcoming deadline.

The REAL ID Act originally passed in 2005.

