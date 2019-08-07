Giant emoji illustrations painted on Southern California beach home

MANHATTAN BEACH (KRON) — What’s the emoji for frustration?

It might come in handy for a group of Manhattan Beach, California residents irked over a house decorated in emoji art.

The hot-pink house emblazoned with giant, yellow emoji illustrations was the object of scorn at a recent city council meeting.

Neighbors have complained that it is becoming a tourist attraction, bringing increased traffic and activity to the normally quiet neighborhood.

Some are upset, even concerned about decreased property values, while others are taking it in stride.

“I mean it doesn’t bother me. I think it’s funny it’s different but that’s OK. Different is fine,” said resident Jennifer Tomooka.

One person insists the mural was put up as retaliation after neighbors reported the homeowner for using her house as a short-term rental, which isn’t allowed.

She was fined $4,000, and the emoji went up shortly afterwards.

The homeowner denies it was retaliation.

