Gilroy Superintendent talks about Lady Gaga’s donations to classroom projects

GILROY (KRON) – Singer, actress, Lady Gaga is reaching out to students affected by recent mass shootings.

She announced on Facebook that her Born This Way Foundation will fully fund 23 classroom projects in Gilroy.

Dr. Deborah Flores, the Superintendent of the Gilroy Unified School District, joined KRON4 to talk about what projects will be funded.

This donation will affect 16 teachers at three elementary schools and two high schools.

“It’s going to fund a lot of different things,” Dr. Flores said. “It’s books, seating options to make classrooms more comfortable for the kids, art supplies, classroom supplies.”

Dr. Flores went on to list multiple items including printers and robotics equipment.

She said many donations were made before the shooting but it’s great that Lady Gaga chose this way to honor the Gilroy students and teachers.

