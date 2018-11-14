GoFundMe donates $150,000 to give relief for California fire victims

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: GoFundMe

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - GoFundMe has announced on Wednesday that they are going to donate $150-thousand to go towards direct relief for the California fire victims.

The CEO of GoFundMe, Rob Solomon released a statement sharing his condolences.

“All of us at GoFundMe want to share our deepest sympathies to everyone affected by these devastating fires. We hope that our donation can help those impacted quickly begin the process of rebuilding their lives."

Since the fires started burning in California on Thursday, 7-thousand campaigns have raised $15-million for the victims.

In addition, between all 50 states and 100 countries and territories, 125-thousand donations have been made.

