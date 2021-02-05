Golden State Killer Joseph DeAngelo transferred to Central Valley prison

FRESNO, Calif. (KRON) – “Golden State Killer” Joseph DeAngelo has transferred to a state prison facility.

According to public jail records, DeAngelo is currently serving multiple life terms at Corcoran State Prison.

The reason for the transfer is unclear at this time.

He had previously been serving his time at Sacramento County Jail.

DeAngelo was sentenced in August last year to multiple consecutive life prison sentences after he pleaded guilty in June to 13 murders and 13 rape-related charges stemming from crimes in the 1970s and 1980s under a plea deal that spares him the death penalty.

He was identified through investigative genetic genealogy in 2018, prosecutors in Contra Costa County said.

Uncharged crimes occurred in Santa Clara, Alameda, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Tulare and Yolo counties.

DeAngelo was also nicknamed the Visalia Ransacker, the Original Night Stalker and the East Area Rapist.

Bay City News and The Associated Press contributed to this report.