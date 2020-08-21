SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – A former California police officer who became known as the Golden State Killer told victims he’s “truly sorry” before he was sentenced to life imprisonment for a decade-long string of rapes and murders across a wide swath of California.
Sacramento County Superior Court Judge Michael Bowman on Friday said 74-year-old Joseph James DeAngelo will die in prison for his guilty pleas to 13 murders and 13 rape-related charges between 1975 and 1986.
DeAngelo also publicly admitted dozens more sexual assaults for which the statute of limitations had expired.
Latest Stories:
- Golden State Killer sentenced to life for 26 rapes, slayings
- German shepherd locked up in California shelter for over a year due to legal battle may be killed
- Judge accepts Giannulli plea deal in college bribery scheme
- Tokyo Games postponement presents quandary for ticket buyers
- Newsfeed Now: Tracking the Tropics; Huge crowds at Alabama football game goes viral