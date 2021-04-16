California’s $600 stimulus checks: Track your payment

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — California approved a $600 and $1,200 stimulus payment for qualified residents, with the first deposits getting into bank accounts and mail boxes this week.

The relief payment is meant to support low-income Californians and those who felt significant financial hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Who’s eligible

If you check these boxes, you should expect a check:

CalEITC recipients (up to $30,000 annual income)

An ITIN filer who made $75,000 or less (total CA AGI)

Lived in California for more than half of the 2020 tax year

Be a California resident on the date payment is issued

Not be eligible to be claimed as a dependent

Although the IRS extended the tax deadline to May, get it done sooner than later. The state said you must file your 2020 tax return before you get your payment.

Will I get $600 or $1,200?

Here’s how you know whether you get the $600 or the $1,200 one-time payment:

On your 2020 tax return… Stimulus amount You are a CalEITC recipient $600 You:Are a CalEITC recipient;File with an ITIN; andMade $75,000 or less (total CA AGI) $1,200 You are not a CalEITC recipient, but you:File with an ITIN andMade $75,000 or less (total CA AGI) $600 You file a joint return and:At least one of you files with an ITINMade $75,000 or less (total CA AGI) $600 You file a joint return and:You are a CalEITC recipientAt least one of you files with an ITINMade $75,000 or less (total CA AGI) $1,200 www.ftb.ca.gov

As long as your 2020 taxes are filed and you claim either CalEITC or ITIN, you’re good as gold for the Golden State Stimulus.

When will I get my payment?

The state said the timing depends on when you filed the tax return, because it needs to be processed before the state can send the payment.

Individuals who filed electronically can expect up to three weeks wait time. Individuals who filed by mail can expect up to four weeks wait time.

Once you waited the 3-4 weeks process time for the tax return, there will be an additional wait time on getting the check. According to the state:

Direct deposits: Allow up to 45 days after your return has processed

Paper checks: Allow up to 60 days after your return has processed

Anyone who has filed their tax return between Jan. 1, 2021 and March 1, 2021 should start getting their payments from April 15 (add 4-6 weeks mailing time for paper checks).