‘Good boy’: Sheriff’s deputies rescue bear stuck in Lake Tahoe dumpster

KINGS BEACH (KRON) — A bear found himself stuck in a dumpster Monday morning in Kings Beach — but luckily for the animal, sheriff’s deputies were able to help him out of the un-bear-able situation.

Video taken by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department shows deputies working cautiously with the bear to get him out of the dumpster.

About 15 seconds into the video, the bear named “T-Shirt” pops his head out of the dumpster.

The sheriff’s department said deputies are familiar with the bear.

“He is a local bear and has had prior run-ins with our deputies,” the department said on Facebook.

“T-Shirt” got his name from the white fur on his chest.

Toward the end of the video, a deputy is able to open the top of the dumpster, allowing the bear to use his paws to hop out.

Deputies are heard saying “good boy” as the bear found his way out of the dumpster.