GOP Rep. Devin Nunes to retire from Congress

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 29: U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) testifies during a Republican-led forum on the origins of the COVID-19 virus at the U.S. Capitol on June 29, 2021 in Washington, DC. The forum examined the theory that the coronavirus came from a lab in Wuhan, China. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Rep. (R-California) Devin Nunes is retiring from Congress.

Nunes said in an email to his supporters that he was “presented with a new opportunity to fight for the most important issues I believe in. I’m writing to let you know I’ve decided to pursue this opportunity, and therefore I will be leaving the House of Representatives at the end of 2021.”

GOP sources said Nunes has been hired to run Trump’s new social media platform, according to The Hill.

“I’m sure he will be making a lot of $$,” one GOP lawmaker reportedly said in a text message.