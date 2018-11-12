California

Gov. Brown seeks disaster declaration from President Trump

Posted: Nov 11, 2018 03:52 PM PST

BUTTE COUNTY (AP) - California Gov. Jerry Brown is requesting a "major disaster declaration" from the president for the wildfires burning at both ends of the state.

His office said in a statement Sunday that the declaration would bolster ongoing emergency assistance and help residents recover from fires burning in Butte, Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

If granted, the declaration would make individuals eligible for crisis counseling, housing and unemployment help, and legal aid.

The Camp Fire in Northern California's Butte County has killed 23 people and is the third-deadliest on record in the state.

The overall death toll from the outbreak of fires in California stood at 25 Sunday and appeared likely to rise.

