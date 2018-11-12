Gov. Brown seeks disaster declaration from President Trump
BUTTE COUNTY (AP) - California Gov. Jerry Brown is requesting a "major disaster declaration" from the president for the wildfires burning at both ends of the state.
His office said in a statement Sunday that the declaration would bolster ongoing emergency assistance and help residents recover from fires burning in Butte, Los Angeles and Ventura counties.
If granted, the declaration would make individuals eligible for crisis counseling, housing and unemployment help, and legal aid.
The Camp Fire in Northern California's Butte County has killed 23 people and is the third-deadliest on record in the state.
The overall death toll from the outbreak of fires in California stood at 25 Sunday and appeared likely to rise.
- SMOKE FROM CAMP FIRE POURS INTO BAY AREA
- CAMP FIRE IN BUTTE COUNTY EXPLODES IN SIZE
- INTERACTIVE MAP: WHERE IS THE CAMP FIRE BURNING
- NAPA NATIVE, NICE OF 'SISTER, SISTER' ACTRESS DIES IN SHOOTING
- WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT THE GUNMAN IN THOUSAND OAKS MASSACRE
Bay Area News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- PG&E emailed woman about sparks problems before Butte County Camp Fire
- Couple's engagement shoot photobombed by Dave Chappelle
- Man shot, killed in officer-involved shooting was retired Fresno Police captain
- Tech giants slide, pulling US stock market sharply lower
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.