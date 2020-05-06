Gov. Newsom addresses plan to reopen retail in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) – Governor Gavin Newsom gave more details into the state’s plan to move into next phase of opening the economy this week.

Businesses across the state are gearing up for a different kind of grand opening.

“We’ll get through this, the best creativity comes out now in these times, about how we move and how we shift,” Roshaun Davis said.

Stores like Display California in Sacramento are prepared to offer what will be state-mandated curbside pick-up for retail.

Governor Newsom visited the shop Tuesday.

The governor said by the end of this week, stores that sell clothing, toys, sporting goods and flowers can reopen with new state rules as soon as Friday.

The governor confirmed malls and big box stores will remain closed for now, even if they can offer curbside pickup.

“Not in this next phase, we’re going to be working with counties on local variances,” Davis said.

Shop owner Roshaun Davis says he plans to take it slow with his reopening while other counties, like Yuba and Sutter are allowing malls, salons and barbershops to reopen this week.

Businesses the governor says the state isn’t ready to reopen.

“They’re making a big mistake, they’re putting our public at risk. They’re putting our progress at risk. These are exceptions. The majority of Californians are doing the right thing,” Newsom said.

The governor is set to release the full set of updated guidelines Thursday.

