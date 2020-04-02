SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — Governor Gavin Newsom announced Thursday the state is launching a website to help out of work Californians find jobs during the coronavirus crisis.
Gov. Newsom said the state partnered with LinkedIn and Salesforce to create a website that will match people with open jobs. He noted there are more than 70,000 grocer jobs available now.
The website is OnwardCA.org.
Nearly 2 million California residents have filed for unemployment during the coronavirus outbreak.
The state is averaging 111,000 claims a day, according to Gov. Newsom.
He also announced small businesses will now have access to a loan of up to $50,000 and an opportunity to not have to pay state sales tax, penalties and interest for a year.
Check back for updates
Latest Stories:
- Gov. Newsom announces help for small businesses & new job matching website
- Coronavirus cases top 1 million worldwide
- Tampa pastor shuts down church, but not to protect congregation from COVID-19
- Union City Indian food catering company offers free meals to community
- Student makes masks for deaf community amid pandemic