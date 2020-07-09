Gov. Newsom announces more COVID-19 resources coming to California as cases increase

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) – More resources are on the way to California as the state sees increased spread of COVID-19.

Governor Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is sending 190 healthcare workers to try to help doctors and nurses across California.

“We were fortunate, I had a conversation with the Vice President just a few days ago to draw down more support than the past to draw down these field medical teams,” Newsom said.

Newsom Wednesday said hospitalizations increased nearly 50% state-wide over the last two weeks.

He says California has plenty of surge capacity if needed with alternative care sites and other leased medical facilities.

But in an effort to bring in more human help, the governor called for more applicants to California’s health corps of medical professionals.

He says so far 741 of 35,000 of them have been deployed to help nursing homes and corrections facilities.

“We don’t want everyone filling out applications in one part of the state. It’s about matching need in different parts of the state based upon different professions within the healthcare system,” Newsom said.

The governor’s update comes as three more counties, Napa, Yolo and San Benito, were added to the state’s community spread watch list.

That brings the total to 26 counties where state officials have serious concerns over hospital capacity and disease transmission.

