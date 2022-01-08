Gov. Newsom asks for $2.7 billion to battle COVID-19 pandemic

Medical assistant Leslie Powers carries swab samples collected from people to process them on-site at a COVID-19 testing site in Long Beach, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration wants to spend another $2.7 billion on coronavirus testing and hospital staffing.

Newsom’s office said Saturday the money will be included in the governor’s budget proposal.

Of the $2.7 billion, Newsom wants lawmakers to approve $1.4 billion of it right away.

That way, Newsom wouldn’t have to wait until the start of the new budget year on July 1 to spend it.

Newsom is also asking lawmakers to pass a new law requiring companies to give workers more paid time off if they get sick.

California had a similar law last year that expired in September.