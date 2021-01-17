Gov. Newsom brother-in-law arrested for alleged domestic violence

(BCN) Joshua Irwin Schiller, Gov. Newsom’s brother-in-law, was arrested Wednesday night in Ross for alleged domestic violence, police officials said.

Ross police officers responded shortly before 11 p.m. to a disturbance at a residence.

Upon speaking with the residents and investigating the disturbance, responding officers determined Schiller had allegedly committed an act of domestic violence against his spouse/cohabitant.

According to police, the victim had visible injuries that were minor in nature and did not require immediate medical treatment.

Schiller was arrested and booked at Marin County Jail on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.

Schiller, 40 years old, is a partner at Boies Schiller Flexner law firm, which is based in New York with offices in San Francisco.

