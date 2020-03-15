Gov. Newsom calls for closure of all bars and wineries amid coronavirus pandemic

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California governor calls for closure of all bars and wineries, home isolation of everyone 65 and older.

Newsom held a press conference on Sunday to discuss the latest updates on how the state is responding to the coronavirus.

Newsom announced several new directives for Californians in moving forward.

The first was a call for home isolation for all seniors above the age of 65 or with chronic conditions.

The governor is asking them to stay indoors.

There are 13 task forces to aid in this directive to protect those who are most vulnerable.

The second directive is all bars, nightclubs, wineries, and brewpubs in California will be closing their doors.

Newsom says they are stopping short from shuttering restaurants but will push restaurants to go more towards the take-out option.

The third directive regarding the homeless population in California.

With 8,000 unsheltered across the state, Newsom says they will be working with hotels and motels to get the homeless out of encampments.

