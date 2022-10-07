(KRON) – – California Governor Gavin Newsom has had it with soaring gas prices, especially in California where AAA says the average price for regular gas is $2.50 more than the national average.

Newsom said in a press conference Friday, “they’re putting in their pockets lining their pockets at your expense, and then polluting this planet and leaving us all external reality costs associated with that. I think as a taxpayer, every single one of us would be outraged and disgusted by it.”

Now, the governor is ready to retaliate. He has called a special session of the legislature on Dec. 5 to create a windfall tax on oil company profits.

Newsom said in a press conference, “it’s never been done at the state level, so this is a novel strategy and approach we mean business. This will give us the time to do it and organize an effective and thoughtful way.”

Assemblymember Vince Fong told KRON4, “At this time, the governor is trying to deflect from the real-world consequences of his poor energy policy.”

Republican Assemblyman Fong, the vice chair of the assembly budget committee, blames Newsom’s policies for soaring gas prices. Fong says the only reason to call a special session is to suspend the gas tax and allow for more domestic oil production.

Fong tells KRON4, “the reason why gasoline is so expensive in California is because of his policies, the lack of refining capacity, the higher taxes and fees that his administration has imposed and his inability to allow for any in-state oil production.”

Newsom calls that viewpoint ill informed and says he will press on until every dime he says was fleeced by the oil companies is back in the pockets of taxpayers.