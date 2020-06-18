Gov. Newsom considering statewide mask order for California: report

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Governor Gavin Newsom’s administration is considering a statewide mandate to require the use of face masks in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The possibility of a statewide face mask requirement comes as counties reconsider current mask regulations in response to recent increases in coronavirus cases as more businesses reopen and activities resume, the Sacramento Bee reports.

In a news conference Monday, Gov. Newsom said COVID-19-related hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and positive test rates were stable, but the state is still monitoring counties whose numbers are increasing more compared to statewide averages.

At this time mask requirements vary by county.

Here in the Bay Area, for example, Alameda, Contra Costa, San Francisco, San Mateo, and Marin counties all require masks to be used in public, while they are only recommended in Santa Clara County.

In Southern California, Los Angeles and San Diego counties require residents to wear masks in public.

At last check, there were more than 157,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in California, with more than 5,200 deaths.

