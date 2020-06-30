Gov. Newsom considers more restrictions after directing several counties to shut down bars

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) – Governor Gavin Newsom is considering more restrictions in more parts of California after he directed several counties to shut down their bars.

Governor Newsom Monday warned more restrictions could be coming to counties now being monitored for concerning COVID-19 numbers.

“We don’t like the trend line,” Newsom said.

Newsom says 19 counties across the state are now on a “watch list” for community spread with Orange, Solano, Merced, and Glenn added Monday.

Counties on California’s COVID-19 watch list:



Fresno

Imperial

Kern

Kings

Los Angeles

San Joaquin

Tulare

Contra Costa

Riverside

Sacramento

San Bernardino

Santa Barbara

Santa Clara

Stanislaus

Ventura

Solano

Merced

Glenn

The list, representing 72% of California’s population.

The governor’s update comes a day after he ordered bars in seven counties to close, and urged another eight counties to consider doing the same.

“We are in constant contact with our county partners to understand how this might impact what they’re seeing and experiencing in their communities and how this plays out in their data,” Dr. Mark Ghaly, Department of Health and Human Services Secretary, said.

The state’s latest action comes as coronavirus cases increased in California by 45% over the last week, with a positivity rate that continues to creep upward now at 5.9%.

The state continues to see increases in ICU patients and hospitalizations.

“To be forthright with you, we are considering a number of other things to advance and we’ll be making those public as conditions change,” Newsom said.

Newsom also says enforcement of state coronavirus guidelines and rules will be stepped up.

He signed the state budget this afternoon which distributes $2.5 billion that hinges on how well counties cooperate with the state’s response to COVID-19.

