Gov. Newsom declares state of emergency after several fires spark across state

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) – Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency after dry lightning sparked several fires across California.

As of Tuesday, fire crews are currently battling 30 wildfires statewide.

This declaration will give California access to mutual aid from out of state.

Newsom says more rolling blackouts are likely on Tuesday across the state.

He says the state is expected to use 50,000 megawatts of power on Tuesday and 47,000 on Wednesday.

Check back as this is developing.

