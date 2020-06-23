Gov. Newsom delivers sobering update about COVID-19 in California as businesses begin to reopen

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) – The decision to reopen San Francisco businesses earlier than expected comes as Governor Newsom delivers a sobering update about COVID-19 in California.

A new message from Newsom on Monday, as California continues to monitor COVID-19 numbers in the state.

Newsom said that California is still in the middle of the first wave of the virus.

“Those that suggest that we’re out of the woods, those that suggest this is somehow going to disappear, these numbers tell a very, very different and sobering story,” Newsom said.

The last two weeks have seen a rise in cases of COVID-19.

46,735 newly reported, which is more than a third of the total cases in California since the pandemic began.

Hospitalizations are also up 16 percent and the number of people admitted to the ICU is up 11 percent.

Governor Newsom made it very clear how we can get those numbers to go back down.

“Wear your masks. Practice physical distancing. Continue the hygiene that is so foundational in terms of mitigating the spread of this virus,” Newsom said.

The governor also debuted a PSA urging California residents to wear masks for which he was joined by former state governors Jerry Brown, Pete Wilson, Gray Davis, and Arnold Schwarzenegger.”

Newsom also provided new figures on California’s finances, the state is facing a $54.3-billion budget deficit due to the economic challenges presented by the pandemic.

Latest Stories: