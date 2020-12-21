Gov. Newsom in quarantine again after staffer tests positive for COVID

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — Governor Gavin Newsom is in quarantine again after one of his staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

Newsom reportedly came into contact with the staff member.

The governor tested negative and will self-isolate for 10 days.

He, along with other staff members will be tested again in a few days.

Newsom and his family were in quarantine last month after being exposed to COVID-19.

Three of his children were exposed to a CHP officer who tested positive for the virus. The governor said he and his wife Jennifer did not have direct contact with the officer.