Gov. Newsom issues executive order to expand state’s response to coronavirus outbreak

SACRMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — California Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order Saturday that expands the state’s response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The order gives California the ability to increase health care capacity in clinics, mobile health care units and adult day health care facilities.

It will also allow local governments more flexibility to utilize the skills of retired employees.

Additionally, the order reinforces the importance of food, medicine and emergency supply delivery.

“The State of California is fighting hard to get the resources that Californians need to meet the COVID-19 surge,” Gov. Newsom said. “These emergency legal tools will increase California’s health care capacity and help facilities treat more patients.”

The governor’s executive order can be found here.

