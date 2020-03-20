Gov. Newsom issues state-wide order for Californians to shelter in place to slow spread of coronavirus

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — Governor Gavin Newsom has issued a state-wide order for all Californians to shelter in place in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Newsom announced Thursday afternoon that he predicts more than half of Californias will be infected with COVID-19 within an eight week period.

The governor said grocery stores will remain open and essential supplies will still be available for those who need them.

“We’re going to keep the grocery stores open,” Newsom said. “We’re going to make sure you get medical supplies.”

The National Guard will deliver medical and other necessary supplies to make up for lost volunteers lost amid coronavirus anxiety.

Newsom also said children can still play outside during the order.

Additionally, food can still be picked up at restaurants.

This story will be updated.

