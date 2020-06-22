Gov. Newsom, lawmakers agree on California budget deal

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom and the Democratic-controlled state Legislature have agreed on a budget deal that would to cover the state’s estimated $54.3 billion budget deficit.

Newsom and legislative leaders announced the agreement Monday.

No details were immediately available about what’s in the agreement.

But in a joint statement, Newsom and the leaders of the Senate and Assembly say the agreement protects core services including education, health care and the social safety net.

California’s revenue has tanked during the coronavirus pandemic as a statewide stay-at-home order forced many businesses to close and caused millions of people to lose their jobs.

